How to Watch Twins at Yankees

On Saturday night, two American League teams will face off as the Minnesota Twins are in New York to take on the Yankees. It will be the third matchup of a four-game series between the two teams.

While the Twins won’t be making a postseason appearance this season, the Yankees are hot and looking to improve their record and postseason positioning. October and postseason play is just six weeks away, meaning this is a crucial game for New York.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.

New York is second in the AL East and slowly climbing toward the top of the division standings. Over the past few weeks, the Yankees have played exceptionally well, ultimately overtaking the Boston Red Socks for in the second spot.

On the flip side, Minnesota is second-last in the AL Central, just 2 1/2 games ahead of the last-place Kansas City Royals. With that in mind, the Twins had a solid past few weeks and are above .500 over their last 10 games.

The Yankees are loaded with talent, especially after their recent acquisitions at the trade deadline. One of their notable pickups was Joey Gallo, who was traded away from the Texas Rangers and is capable of hitting a home run any time he steps up to the plate.

Jorge Polanco has been great for the Twins this season, leading the team in hits, home runs and RBIs. While they’ll be underdogs in this matchup, don’t count Minnesota out.

When these two teams last faced off in June, the Yankees won two of the three games in the series.

While the Yankees were one of the hottest teams in baseball heading into this series, the Twins have shown recent improvement as well, meaning Saturday’s game should be competitive. The fourth and final game of this series will take place Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.