How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will try to find success against Chris Archer when he takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Yankees vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The Yankees rank 10th in the league with a .245 batting average.
- The Yankees score the sixth-most runs in baseball (268 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Yankees are sixth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Twins rank 11th in the league with 248 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge paces the Yankees with 22 home runs and 45 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .315.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally places him fourth.
- Anthony Rizzo is hitting .213 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
- Rizzo is fifth in homers and 12th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .270 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Gleyber Torres is hitting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks.
Twins Impact Players
- Luis Arraez leads Minnesota in batting average (.361) this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Arraez ranks 302nd in homers and 216th in RBI.
- Max Kepler has 40 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
- Kepler ranks 78th in homers and 64th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (31) this season. He has a .236 batting average and a .387 slugging percentage.
- Gio Urshela has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .399 on the year.
Yankees and Twins Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Angels
W 2-1
Home
6/3/2022
Tigers
W 13-0
Home
6/4/2022
Tigers
W 3-0
Home
6/5/2022
Tigers
W 5-4
Home
6/7/2022
Twins
W 10-4
Away
6/8/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/9/2022
Twins
-
Away
6/10/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/12/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/14/2022
Rays
-
Home
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Away
6/3/2022
Blue Jays
W 9-3
Away
6/4/2022
Blue Jays
L 12-3
Away
6/5/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-6
Away
6/7/2022
Yankees
L 10-4
Home
6/8/2022
Yankees
-
Home
6/9/2022
Yankees
-
Home
6/10/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/11/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/12/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/13/2022
Mariners
-
Away
