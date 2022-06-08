How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his home run with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will try to find success against Chris Archer when he takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Yankees rank 10th in the league with a .245 batting average.
  • The Yankees score the sixth-most runs in baseball (268 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Yankees are sixth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Twins rank 11th in the league with 248 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge paces the Yankees with 22 home runs and 45 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .315.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally places him fourth.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .213 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Rizzo is fifth in homers and 12th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .270 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is hitting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota in batting average (.361) this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Arraez ranks 302nd in homers and 216th in RBI.
  • Max Kepler has 40 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
  • Kepler ranks 78th in homers and 64th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (31) this season. He has a .236 batting average and a .387 slugging percentage.
  • Gio Urshela has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Yankees and Twins Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

6/3/2022

Tigers

W 13-0

Home

6/4/2022

Tigers

W 3-0

Home

6/5/2022

Tigers

W 5-4

Home

6/7/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Away

6/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/9/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rays

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Away

6/3/2022

Blue Jays

W 9-3

Away

6/4/2022

Blue Jays

L 12-3

Away

6/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-6

Away

6/7/2022

Yankees

L 10-4

Home

6/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

6/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

6/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/13/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

