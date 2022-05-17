How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

May 15, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits into a fielders choice to score a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Ramon Laureano on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Twins rank 11th in the league with a .237 batting average.

The Twins are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (137 total).

The Twins are 13th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .199 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 122 (3.3 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .269.

Twins Impact Players

Buxton has launched a team-best 11 home runs.

Jorge Polanco has driven in the most runs for the Twins with 20 runs batted in.

Polanco ranks 62nd in homers and 32nd in RBI so far this year.

Max Kepler paces the Twins' lineup with a .243 batting average.

Luis Arraez is batting .314 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 18.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total is 62nd and his RBI tally ranks 51st.

Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .281 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Neuse is 153rd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 99th in RBI.

Tony Kemp has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .271 this season.

Elvis Andrus is batting .210 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .286 this season.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Astros L 11-3 Home 5/12/2022 Astros L 5-0 Home 5/13/2022 Guardians W 12-8 Home 5/14/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 5/15/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 5/16/2022 Athletics - Away 5/17/2022 Athletics - Away 5/18/2022 Athletics - Away 5/20/2022 Royals - Away 5/21/2022 Royals - Away 5/22/2022 Royals - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/12/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Away 5/13/2022 Angels L 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Angels W 4-3 Home 5/14/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 5/15/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 5/16/2022 Twins - Home 5/17/2022 Twins - Home 5/18/2022 Twins - Home 5/20/2022 Angels - Away 5/21/2022 Angels - Away 5/22/2022 Angels - Away

