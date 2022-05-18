How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will look to get to James Kaprielian when he takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Twins rank 12th in the league with a .237 batting average.
- The Twins have the No. 19 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (140 total runs).
- The Twins are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .198 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 123 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Twins Impact Players
- Buxton has swatted a team- leading 11 home runs.
- Jorge Polanco has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 21 runs batted in.
- Polanco ranks 68th in homers and 26th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Max Kepler leads the Twins' lineup with a .243 batting average.
- Luis Arraez is batting .318 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 18.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy ranks 68th in homers and 53rd in RBI.
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .281 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
- Among all major league hitters, Neuse ranks 163rd in home runs and 107th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp is slashing .213/.300/.270 this season for the Athletics.
- Elvis Andrus is batting .222 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .306 this season.
Twins and Athletics Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/12/2022
Astros
L 5-0
Home
5/13/2022
Guardians
W 12-8
Home
5/14/2022
Guardians
L 3-2
Home
5/15/2022
Guardians
W 3-1
Home
5/16/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Away
5/17/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/18/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/20/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/21/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/22/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/23/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Angels
L 2-0
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
L 9-1
Home
5/15/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
5/16/2022
Twins
L 3-1
Home
5/17/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/18/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
