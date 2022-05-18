How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) rounds third and heads for home on a double by second base Jorge Polanco (11) against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Christian Bethancourt on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Twins have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (142 total runs).
  • The Twins' .313 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .201 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics rank 25th in the league with 128 total runs scored this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Twins Impact Players

  • Byron Buxton has racked up a team-best 11 home runs.
  • Max Kepler has a club-best .254 batting average.
  • Kepler is 48th in home runs and 91st in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Polanco has collected a team-high 21 runs batted in.
  • Luis Arraez is hitting .308 with three doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .189 this season with a team-high four home runs and 20 RBI.
  • Murphy's home run total places him 72nd in the majors, and he ranks 41st in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .281 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Neuse ranks 168th in homers and 111th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp is slashing .213/.297/.268 this season for the Athletics.
  • Elvis Andrus has 25 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .315 this season.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Guardians

W 12-8

Home

5/14/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

5/15/2022

Guardians

W 3-1

Home

5/16/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Away

5/17/2022

Athletics

L 5-2

Away

5/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/20/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/21/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/23/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/24/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

L 9-1

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

L 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

W 5-2

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
