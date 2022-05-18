How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Christian Bethancourt on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Twins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- The Twins have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (142 total runs).
- The Twins' .313 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .201 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics rank 25th in the league with 128 total runs scored this season.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Twins Impact Players
- Byron Buxton has racked up a team-best 11 home runs.
- Max Kepler has a club-best .254 batting average.
- Kepler is 48th in home runs and 91st in RBI among MLB batters this year.
- Polanco has collected a team-high 21 runs batted in.
- Luis Arraez is hitting .308 with three doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy is batting .189 this season with a team-high four home runs and 20 RBI.
- Murphy's home run total places him 72nd in the majors, and he ranks 41st in RBI.
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .281 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
- Among all major league hitters, Neuse ranks 168th in homers and 111th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp is slashing .213/.297/.268 this season for the Athletics.
- Elvis Andrus has 25 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .315 this season.
Twins and Athletics Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Guardians
W 12-8
Home
5/14/2022
Guardians
L 3-2
Home
5/15/2022
Guardians
W 3-1
Home
5/16/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Away
5/17/2022
Athletics
L 5-2
Away
5/18/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/20/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/21/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/22/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/23/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/24/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
L 9-1
Home
5/15/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
5/16/2022
Twins
L 3-1
Home
5/17/2022
Twins
W 5-2
Home
5/18/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
