How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Byron Buxton and Sean Murphy, will be on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
  • The Twins are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (110 total).
  • The Twins' .319 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 92 (3.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .269.

Twins Impact Players

  • Buxton paces the Twins in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (16).
  • Max Kepler is hitting .266 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Including all major league batters, Kepler ranks 22nd in home runs and 60th in RBI.
  • Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a team-high batting average of .301.
  • Jorge Polanco is hitting .207 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .207.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home run total ranks 34th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.
  • Sheldon Neuse is batting .312 to lead Oakland this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Neuse ranks 102nd in home runs and 38th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp has 19 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.315/.259.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .286 on the year.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Rays

W 9-3

Away

5/2/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Away

5/3/2022

Orioles

W 7-2

Away

5/4/2022

Orioles

L 9-4

Away

5/5/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

5/6/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/7/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/11/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/12/2022

Astros

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Guardians

L 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

L 7-3

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

L 6-1

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

L 10-7

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
