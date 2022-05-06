How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Byron Buxton and Sean Murphy, will be on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Twins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
- The Twins are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (110 total).
- The Twins' .319 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 92 (3.7 per game).
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .269.
Twins Impact Players
- Buxton paces the Twins in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (16).
- Max Kepler is hitting .266 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Including all major league batters, Kepler ranks 22nd in home runs and 60th in RBI.
- Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a team-high batting average of .301.
- Jorge Polanco is hitting .207 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .207.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home run total ranks 34th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.
- Sheldon Neuse is batting .312 to lead Oakland this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Neuse ranks 102nd in home runs and 38th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp has 19 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.315/.259.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .286 on the year.
Twins and Athletics Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Rays
W 9-3
Away
5/2/2022
Orioles
W 2-1
Away
5/3/2022
Orioles
W 7-2
Away
5/4/2022
Orioles
L 9-4
Away
5/5/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
5/6/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/11/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Guardians
L 3-1
Home
5/1/2022
Guardians
L 7-3
Home
5/2/2022
Rays
L 6-1
Home
5/3/2022
Rays
L 10-7
Home
5/4/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Home
5/6/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/7/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/8/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
6
2022
Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)