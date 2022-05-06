How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Byron Buxton and Sean Murphy, will be on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Twins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

The Twins are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (110 total).

The Twins' .319 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 92 (3.7 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .269.

Twins Impact Players

Buxton paces the Twins in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (16).

Max Kepler is hitting .266 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Including all major league batters, Kepler ranks 22nd in home runs and 60th in RBI.

Luis Arraez paces the Twins with a team-high batting average of .301.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .207 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .207.

Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home run total ranks 34th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.

Sheldon Neuse is batting .312 to lead Oakland this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Neuse ranks 102nd in home runs and 38th in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 19 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.315/.259.

Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .286 on the year.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Rays W 9-3 Away 5/2/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Away 5/3/2022 Orioles W 7-2 Away 5/4/2022 Orioles L 9-4 Away 5/5/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 5/6/2022 Athletics - Home 5/7/2022 Athletics - Home 5/8/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Astros - Home 5/11/2022 Astros - Home 5/12/2022 Astros - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Guardians L 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Home 5/2/2022 Rays L 6-1 Home 5/3/2022 Rays L 10-7 Home 5/4/2022 Rays L 3-0 Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away 5/10/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Tigers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.