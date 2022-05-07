How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins will send a hot-hitting Carlos Correa to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Sheldon Neuse, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
  • The Twins have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (112 total runs).
  • The Twins are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 93 runs (3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .266 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Twins Impact Players

  • Byron Buxton paces the Twins in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (17).
  • Max Kepler is hitting .253 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Kepler ranks 24th in homers and 64th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jorge Polanco is hitting .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Correa leads the team in batting average with a mark of .255.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .310. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Neuse is 104th in homers and 41st in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .200.
  • Murphy ranks 35th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 30th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.278/.288.
  • Tony Kemp has 19 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .250 this season.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Away

5/3/2022

Orioles

W 7-2

Away

5/4/2022

Orioles

L 9-4

Away

5/5/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

5/6/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/11/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/12/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/13/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Guardians

L 7-3

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

L 6-1

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

L 10-7

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
