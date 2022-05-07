How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins will send a hot-hitting Carlos Correa to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Sheldon Neuse, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Twins have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

The Twins have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (112 total runs).

The Twins are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 93 runs (3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .266 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Twins Impact Players

Byron Buxton paces the Twins in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (17).

Max Kepler is hitting .253 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Kepler ranks 24th in homers and 64th in RBI in the big leagues.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Correa leads the team in batting average with a mark of .255.

Athletics Impact Players

Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .310. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.

In all of baseball, Neuse is 104th in homers and 41st in RBI.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .200.

Murphy ranks 35th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 30th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.278/.288.

Tony Kemp has 19 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .250 this season.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Away 5/3/2022 Orioles W 7-2 Away 5/4/2022 Orioles L 9-4 Away 5/5/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 5/6/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 5/7/2022 Athletics - Home 5/8/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Astros - Home 5/11/2022 Astros - Home 5/12/2022 Astros - Home 5/13/2022 Guardians - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Home 5/2/2022 Rays L 6-1 Home 5/3/2022 Rays L 10-7 Home 5/4/2022 Rays L 3-0 Home 5/6/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away 5/10/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Tigers - Away 5/11/2022 Tigers - Away

