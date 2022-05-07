How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Twins will send a hot-hitting Carlos Correa to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Sheldon Neuse, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Twins have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- The Twins have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (112 total runs).
- The Twins are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 93 runs (3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .266 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Twins Impact Players
- Byron Buxton paces the Twins in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (17).
- Max Kepler is hitting .253 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Kepler ranks 24th in homers and 64th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Jorge Polanco is hitting .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Correa leads the team in batting average with a mark of .255.
Athletics Impact Players
- Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .310. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Neuse is 104th in homers and 41st in RBI.
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .200.
- Murphy ranks 35th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 30th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.278/.288.
- Tony Kemp has 19 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .250 this season.
Twins and Athletics Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Orioles
W 2-1
Away
5/3/2022
Orioles
W 7-2
Away
5/4/2022
Orioles
L 9-4
Away
5/5/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
5/6/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/11/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/13/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Guardians
L 7-3
Home
5/2/2022
Rays
L 6-1
Home
5/3/2022
Rays
L 10-7
Home
5/4/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Home
5/6/2022
Twins
L 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/8/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/11/2022
Tigers
-
Away
