How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Sheldon Neuse square off against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Twins rank 13th in runs scored with 113, 4.0 per game.
  • The Twins rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics rank 24th in the league with 93 total runs scored this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .265 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

  • Byron Buxton has put up a team-high nine home runs and has driven in 17 runs.
  • Kepler has three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .244.
  • Kepler is 25th in home runs and 73rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Jorge Polanco is hitting .232 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Carlos Correa paces the Twins with a .255 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Neuse leads Oakland in batting average (.307) this season.
  • Neuse is 112th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .200.
  • Murphy is 39th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .193/.280/.289 this season for the Athletics.
  • Seth Brown is batting .167 with an OBP of .250 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Orioles

W 7-2

Away

5/4/2022

Orioles

L 9-4

Away

5/5/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

5/6/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Athletics

W 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/11/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/12/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/13/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Rays

L 6-1

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

L 10-7

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18224010
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Twins

By Adam Childs55 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
FX
entertainment

How to Watch FX Marvel Movie Marathon Weekend

By Kristofer Habbas9 minutes ago
imago0040195623h
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in College Softball

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
imago1009752811h
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in College Softball

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
imago0007525864h
College Baseball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in College Baseball

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Canada U20 Women's
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada

By Christine Brown20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy