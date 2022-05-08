How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Sheldon Neuse square off against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Twins have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Twins rank 13th in runs scored with 113, 4.0 per game.

The Twins rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 24th in the league with 93 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .265 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Byron Buxton has put up a team-high nine home runs and has driven in 17 runs.

Kepler has three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .244.

Kepler is 25th in home runs and 73rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .232 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Carlos Correa paces the Twins with a .255 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

Neuse leads Oakland in batting average (.307) this season.

Neuse is 112th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .200.

Murphy is 39th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .193/.280/.289 this season for the Athletics.

Seth Brown is batting .167 with an OBP of .250 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Orioles W 7-2 Away 5/4/2022 Orioles L 9-4 Away 5/5/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 5/6/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 5/7/2022 Athletics W 1-0 Home 5/8/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Astros - Home 5/11/2022 Astros - Home 5/12/2022 Astros - Home 5/13/2022 Guardians - Home 5/14/2022 Guardians - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Rays L 6-1 Home 5/3/2022 Rays L 10-7 Home 5/4/2022 Rays L 3-0 Home 5/6/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 5/7/2022 Twins L 1-0 Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away 5/10/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Tigers - Away 5/11/2022 Tigers - Away 5/12/2022 Tigers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.