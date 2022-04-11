How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Alex Kirilloff (19) and center fielder Byron Buxton (25) and right fielder Max Kepler (26) celebrate a win over the Seattle Mariners by shooting imaginary jump shots at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Twins ranked 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Last season the Twins scored the 14th-most runs in baseball (729 total, 4.5 per game).

Last year the Twins' .314 on-base percentage was 18th in the league.

The Mariners ranked last in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

The Mariners scored 697 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

The Mariners had an OBP of just .303 last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Jorge Polanco finished with a .269 average last season, with 33 home runs and 98 RBI.

Correa posted a .279 average with 92 RBI.

Max Kepler finished with a .211 average, 19 home runs and 54 RBI last season.

Luis Arraez hit .294 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .376.

Mariners Impact Players

Mitch Haniger slugged 39 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .253.

Winker hit .305 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .556.

Adam Frazier finished last season with a .305 batting average while adding five home runs and 43 RBI.

Ty France collected 166 hits, posted an OBP of .368 and a .445 SLG.

Twins and Mariners Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 4/9/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 4/10/2022 Mariners W 10-4 Home 4/11/2022 Mariners - Home 4/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 4/13/2022 Dodgers - Home 4/15/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/16/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/17/2022 Red Sox - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Twins W 2-1 Away 4/9/2022 Twins W 4-3 Away 4/10/2022 Twins L 10-4 Away 4/11/2022 Twins - Away 4/12/2022 White Sox - Away 4/13/2022 White Sox - Away 4/14/2022 White Sox - Away 4/15/2022 Astros - Home 4/16/2022 Astros - Home

