Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Justin Wilson (34) has his gear checked for sticky substances by umpire DJ Reyburn (17) after getting out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. A three-run home run off the bat of Jorge Polanco in the top of the ninth sealed a 7-5 win for the Twins. Minnesota Twins At Cincinnati Reds

The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners will meet on Opening Day at Target Field at 4:10 PM ET, with Joe Ryan and Robbie Ray the starting pitchers.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Twins ranked 17th in the league with a .241 batting average.
  • Last season the Twins were the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (729 total).
  • Last year the Twins ranked 18th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners had a team batting average of just .226 last season, which ranked last among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners ranked 22nd in the league with 697 total runs scored last season.
  • The Mariners had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.

Twins Impact Players

  • Jorge Polanco finished with a .269 average last season, with 33 home runs and 98 RBI.
  • Carlos Correa posted a .279 average with 92 RBI.
  • Max Kepler finished last season with 19 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .211.
  • Luis Arraez collected 126 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .376 SLG.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Mitch Haniger slugged 39 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .253.
  • Jesse Winker hit .305 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .556.
  • Adam Frazier hit .305 last season with five home runs and 43 RBI.
  • Ty France collected 166 hits, posted an OBP of .368 and a .445 SLG.

Twins and Mariners Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/9/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/10/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/11/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/9/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/13/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17695637
