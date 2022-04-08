Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners will meet on Opening Day at Target Field at 4:10 PM ET, with Joe Ryan and Robbie Ray the starting pitchers.
Twins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Twins ranked 17th in the league with a .241 batting average.
- Last season the Twins were the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (729 total).
- Last year the Twins ranked 18th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners had a team batting average of just .226 last season, which ranked last among MLB teams.
- The Mariners ranked 22nd in the league with 697 total runs scored last season.
- The Mariners had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.
Twins Impact Players
- Jorge Polanco finished with a .269 average last season, with 33 home runs and 98 RBI.
- Carlos Correa posted a .279 average with 92 RBI.
- Max Kepler finished last season with 19 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .211.
- Luis Arraez collected 126 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .376 SLG.
Mariners Impact Players
- Mitch Haniger slugged 39 home runs and collected 100 RBI last season while batting .253.
- Jesse Winker hit .305 with an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .556.
- Adam Frazier hit .305 last season with five home runs and 43 RBI.
- Ty France collected 166 hits, posted an OBP of .368 and a .445 SLG.
Twins and Mariners Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/9/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/10/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/11/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/9/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/10/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/12/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/13/2022
White Sox
-
Away
How To Watch
April
8
2022
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
