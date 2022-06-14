How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (right) reacts with designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Flexen and Chris Archer will start for their respective teams when the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins square off on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
  • The Mariners rank 24th in runs scored with 246, 4.1 per game.
  • The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage is sixth-best in the league.
  • The Twins' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Twins have scored 278 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Twins have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has recorded a team-best batting average of .325 while leading the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 38.
  • Of all MLB hitters, France is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .298 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Crawford is 132nd in homers and 207th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.
  • Julio Rodriguez has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .262.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .359. He's also hit three home runs with 19 RBI.
  • Arraez is 213th in home runs and 161st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Byron Buxton is slugging .580 this season, with a team-best 17 homers while driving in 30 runs.
  • Buxton is third in home runs and 59th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Jorge Polanco is among the top hitters for Minnesota with a .242 average, seven homers and 33 RBI.
  • Max Kepler is batting .249 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Mariners and Twins Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Astros

L 4-1

Away

6/8/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Away

6/10/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

6/11/2022

Red Sox

W 7-6

Home

6/12/2022

Red Sox

L 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Yankees

W 8-1

Home

6/9/2022

Yankees

L 10-7

Home

6/10/2022

Rays

W 9-4

Home

6/11/2022

Rays

W 6-5

Home

6/12/2022

Rays

L 6-0

Home

6/13/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/14/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/15/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

