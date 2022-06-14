How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (right) reacts with designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Flexen and Chris Archer will start for their respective teams when the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins square off on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Twins Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

The Mariners rank 24th in runs scored with 246, 4.1 per game.

The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage is sixth-best in the league.

The Twins' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Twins have scored 278 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has recorded a team-best batting average of .325 while leading the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 38.

Of all MLB hitters, France is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .298 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Crawford is 132nd in homers and 207th in RBI.

Adam Frazier is batting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.

Julio Rodriguez has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .262.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .359. He's also hit three home runs with 19 RBI.

Arraez is 213th in home runs and 161st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Byron Buxton is slugging .580 this season, with a team-best 17 homers while driving in 30 runs.

Buxton is third in home runs and 59th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Jorge Polanco is among the top hitters for Minnesota with a .242 average, seven homers and 33 RBI.

Max Kepler is batting .249 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Mariners and Twins Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Astros L 4-1 Away 6/8/2022 Astros W 6-3 Away 6/10/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 6/11/2022 Red Sox W 7-6 Home 6/12/2022 Red Sox L 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Twins - Home 6/14/2022 Twins - Home 6/15/2022 Twins - Home 6/16/2022 Angels - Home 6/17/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Yankees W 8-1 Home 6/9/2022 Yankees L 10-7 Home 6/10/2022 Rays W 9-4 Home 6/11/2022 Rays W 6-5 Home 6/12/2022 Rays L 6-0 Home 6/13/2022 Mariners - Away 6/14/2022 Mariners - Away 6/15/2022 Mariners - Away 6/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 6/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

