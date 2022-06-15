How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins play J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Twins are sixth in MLB with a .252 batting average.
  • The Twins have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (281 total runs).
  • The Twins rank fourth in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored 248 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .362.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Arraez's home runs rank him 210th, and his RBI tally ranks him 160th.
  • Byron Buxton has shown his power as he paces his team with 18 home runs.
  • Buxton is second in home runs in the majors and 44th in RBI.
  • Jorge Polanco has collected a team-high 33 runs batted in.
  • Max Kepler is batting .249 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 39 while batting .324, which is also best on the team.
  • France's home run total places him 44th in MLB, and he is 16th in RBI.
  • Crawford has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .386. He's slugging .434 on the year.
  • Among all MLB batters, Crawford ranks 132nd in home runs and 208th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.303/.319.
  • Julio Rodriguez has 59 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Twins and Mariners Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Yankees

L 10-7

Home

6/10/2022

Rays

W 9-4

Home

6/11/2022

Rays

W 6-5

Home

6/12/2022

Rays

L 6-0

Home

6/13/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Away

6/14/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/15/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

6/21/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Away

6/10/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

6/11/2022

Red Sox

W 7-6

Home

6/12/2022

Red Sox

L 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

L 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

