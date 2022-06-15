How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins play J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Twins vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Twins are sixth in MLB with a .252 batting average.
- The Twins have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (281 total runs).
- The Twins rank fourth in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored 248 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Twins Impact Players
- Arraez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .362.
- Of all batters in the majors, Arraez's home runs rank him 210th, and his RBI tally ranks him 160th.
- Byron Buxton has shown his power as he paces his team with 18 home runs.
- Buxton is second in home runs in the majors and 44th in RBI.
- Jorge Polanco has collected a team-high 33 runs batted in.
- Max Kepler is batting .249 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 39 while batting .324, which is also best on the team.
- France's home run total places him 44th in MLB, and he is 16th in RBI.
- Crawford has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .386. He's slugging .434 on the year.
- Among all MLB batters, Crawford ranks 132nd in home runs and 208th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier has 55 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.303/.319.
- Julio Rodriguez has 59 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
Twins and Mariners Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/9/2022
Yankees
L 10-7
Home
6/10/2022
Rays
W 9-4
Home
6/11/2022
Rays
W 6-5
Home
6/12/2022
Rays
L 6-0
Home
6/13/2022
Mariners
W 3-2
Away
6/14/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/15/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
6/21/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/8/2022
Astros
W 6-3
Away
6/10/2022
Red Sox
L 4-3
Home
6/11/2022
Red Sox
W 7-6
Home
6/12/2022
Red Sox
L 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Twins
L 3-2
Home
6/14/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/15/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/16/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/17/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
