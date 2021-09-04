How to Watch Twins at Rays

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rays come into Saturday's matchup against the Twins with a 6.5-game lead in the AL East.
The Rays are 8-2 in their last 10 games including Friday's 5-3 win against the Twins.
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
You can stream the Twins at Rays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tthe Rays will start Chris Archer (0-1, 4.35 ERA) on the mound. He will be going up against Andrew Albers (1-0, 0.96 ERA) for the Twins.
With a win, the Rays would stay at least six steps ahead of the second-place Yankees in the AL East.
Regional restrictions may apply.
