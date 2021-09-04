How to Watch Twins at Rays

The Rays come into Saturday's matchup against the Twins with a 6.5-game lead in the AL East.

The Rays are 8-2 in their last 10 games including Friday's 5-3 win against the Twins.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tthe Rays will start Chris Archer (0-1, 4.35 ERA) on the mound. He will be going up against Andrew Albers (1-0, 0.96 ERA) for the Twins.

With a win, the Rays would stay at least six steps ahead of the second-place Yankees in the AL East.

