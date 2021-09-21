September 21, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins travel to Wrigley Field to start a two-game series against the Cubs.
Author:

The Cubs looked like a playoff team entering the 2021 season, but instead they dealt Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant ahead of the MLB trade deadline and began a rebuild.

Chicago will welcome the Twins to Wrigley Field Tuesday night as the teams start a two-game series.

How to Watch Twins vs. Cubs:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the Twins at Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last series, the Cubs lost two out of three games on the road against the Brewers. That dropped their record to 67-83.

On the other side of the diamond, the Twins are coming off of a three-game series against the Blue Jays. They also took one out of three games in that series.

While neither the Cubs and Twins will make the playoffs this season, both teams are developing young talent and are expected to be aggressive in the offseason.

Chicago will start Alec Mills (6-6, 4.50 ERA) in tonight's matchup. As for the Twins, Griffin Jax (3-4, 6.65 ERA) will get the nod for the series opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago Cubs
MLB

How to Watch Twins vs. Cubs

