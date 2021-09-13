How to Watch Twins at Yankees

Following a Sunday night loss to the Mets, the Yankees will look to rebound in their series opener against the Twins.

The Yankees and the Mets combined to put on a show in their three-game series at Citi Field this weekend, but the Yankees dropped two of three against their crosstown rivals.

Following Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Mets, the Yankees will start fresh in Monday's series opener against the Twins. They will look to start a win streak against Minnesota to boost their playoff odds.

Entering Monday's game, the Yankees sit one game outside of the second wild card in the American League. The Blue Jays hold the top wild card spot and the Red Sox hold the second, while the Yankees sit at the bottom of this AL East logjam.

Minnesota sits 17 games outside the second wild card, but while the Twins are not in serious competition for a playoff spot, they could still play spoiler against New York.

In the first game of this series, the Yankees will start Luis Gil (1-0, 1.42 ERA) on the mound, while the Twins will start John Gant (1-3, 4.85 ERA).

