With the MLB season about to begin, here's how Canadian fans can watch MLB Network.

The MLB season looked to be in danger for months, but after the players and teams agreed to a new CBA, baseball is back. The season begins this week, with all 30 teams set to play.

Watch MLB Network in Canada on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

One of the ways that Canadian baseball fans can follow along with the league is by singing up for fuboTV, which gives Canadian fans access to the MLB Network, which is set to air live games all season long. The action begins on April 7, when the network will air the Red Sox visiting the Yankees, and will continue throughout the 2022 MLB season.

The full schedule for MLB Network is not available yet, but the network aired as many as four games per day down the stretch last season.

How to Watch MLB Network in Canada Online Without Cable

Make sure you have access to MLB Network so that you can follow along with the top storylines in the baseball world this season. Can the Braves repeat as World Series champions after replacing Freddie Freeman with Matt Olson? Can the Astros make it back to the World Series even though Carlos Correa left? How will a tight AL East race play out as the Blue Jays, Yankees, Rays and Red Sox could all win 90 or more games?

