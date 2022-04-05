Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Network in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the MLB season about to begin, here's how Canadian fans can watch MLB Network.

The MLB season looked to be in danger for months, but after the players and teams agreed to a new CBA, baseball is back. The season begins this week, with all 30 teams set to play.

Watch MLB Network in Canada on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

One of the ways that Canadian baseball fans can follow along with the league is by singing up for fuboTV, which gives Canadian fans access to the MLB Network, which is set to air live games all season long. The action begins on April 7, when the network will air the Red Sox visiting the Yankees, and will continue throughout the 2022 MLB season.

The full schedule for MLB Network is not available yet, but the network aired as many as four games per day down the stretch last season.

How to Watch MLB Network in Canada Online Without Cable

Make sure you have access to MLB Network so that you can follow along with the top storylines in the baseball world this season. Can the Braves repeat as World Series champions after replacing Freddie Freeman with Matt Olson? Can the Astros make it back to the World Series even though Carlos Correa left? How will a tight AL East race play out as the Blue Jays, Yankees, Rays and Red Sox could all win 90 or more games?

Watch MLB Network in Canada (free trial) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Toronto Blue Jays
MLB

How to Watch MLB Network in Canada

By Justin Carter3 minutes ago
San Diego Padres
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres

By Evan Massey25 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs Cincinnati Reds

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
CUBS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
CLEMSON SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Penn State at Ohio State in College Softball

By Evan Massey35 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) controls the puck ahead of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy