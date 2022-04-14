Skip to main content

How to Watch Regional Coverage: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There are 11 games on the schedule for today in the MLB as the season gets cooking. Check out MLB Regional Coverage on Thursday for the action.

Baseball will be on all day with afternoon games followed by late afternoon and seven more contests in the evening. The season is just getting started but starters are getting to their second game already and getting loose for the long season ahead with hitters looking to get their rhythm after the long offseason. 

How to Watch MLB Regional Coverage today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Watch Regional Coverage online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The MLB season is just getting started after a lockout with so many different storylines and potential for every team to make a run to the championship:

The earlier games on the schedule featured the Athletics (4-3) defeating the Rays (4-3) by the score of 6-3 and the Mariners (2-4) taking on the red-hot White Sox (4-1).

From there, the Cardinals (3-1) and Adam Wainwright (1-0) take on the Brewers (303) before the Nationals (3-4) take on the Pirates (2-3) while Kyle Gibson (1-0) goes for his second win with the Phillies (3-3) against the Marlins (1-4).

The biggest game of the day might be between the Blue Jays (4-2) and the Yankees (3-3) as both teams jockey for position in the AL East.

On Wednesday, Toronto beat New York 6-4 behind a monster three home-run game from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., picking up where his dad left off. Guerrero Jr. became the second-youngest player ever to hit three home runs twice in their career, behind Boog Powell (78 days younger).

Who is going to steal the show today?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Regional Coverage

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
