How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians travel to the Spring Training home of the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, AZ.

Cleveland played its first game ever as the Guardians yesterday against their in-state rivals, the Cincinnati Reds. The Guardians got some great contribution from their minor-leaguers in their 3-2 win.

Tanner Tully, who was drafted in the round 26 in 2016, pitched three no-hit innings with four strikeouts. Second baseman Ernie Clement, who made his major league debut last June, went 2-2 and drove in a run as the Guardians rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win.

Look for Tully and Clement to make more of a contribution at the big league level this season.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Many might not see the White Sox being aggressive enough in the open market but they definitely got better in the offseason.

Adding Joe Kelly and Josh Harrison won't be seen as the splashiest moves but it gives them tremendous depth. This might be one of the best bullpens in baseball.

The Guardians take on the White Sox today who have won their first two spring games on top of the fact that they are heavily favored to win the division again this year. If they repeat as AL Central champions, it will be the first time that they would have won their division in back-to-back years.

Last year was the first time the White Sox ever made back-to-back playoff appearances in the history of the franchise. It's an exciting time to be rooting for the South Side.

