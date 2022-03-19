Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cleveland Guardians travel to the Spring Training home of the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, AZ.

Cleveland played its first game ever as the Guardians yesterday against their in-state rivals, the Cincinnati Reds. The Guardians got some great contribution from their minor-leaguers in their 3-2 win. 

Tanner Tully, who was drafted in the round 26 in 2016, pitched three no-hit innings with four strikeouts. Second baseman Ernie Clement, who made his major league debut last June, went 2-2 and drove in a run as the Guardians rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win.

Look for Tully and Clement to make more of a contribution at the big league level this season.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Many might not see the White Sox being aggressive enough in the open market but they definitely got better in the offseason. 

Adding Joe Kelly and Josh Harrison won't be seen as the splashiest moves but it gives them tremendous depth. This might be one of the best bullpens in baseball. 

The Guardians take on the White Sox today who have won their first two spring games on top of the fact that they are heavily favored to win the division again this year. If they repeat as AL Central champions, it will be the first time that they would have won their division in back-to-back years. 

Last year was the first time the White Sox ever made back-to-back playoff appearances in the history of the franchise. It's an exciting time to be rooting for the South Side. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
San Diego Padres
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Padres vs.  Cubs

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso8 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrate the victory against the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a stick save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
USATSI_16868421
High School Basketball

How to Watch West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas8 minutes ago
USATSI_17379910
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU at Portland in College Baseball

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Louisville in College Softball

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy