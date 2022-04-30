How to Watch Nationals at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nationals take on the Giants on Saturday with Washington looking to upset one of the hottest teams in the MLB early on in the season.

The Nationals broke out of their slump in a big way last night, beating the Giants 14-4 in the opener of this series. Not only was the score lopsided, but more importantly for the Nationals, it broke an eight-game losing streak. Washington has a long way to go to dig out of the bottom of the NL East but yesterday was a good start against the Giants who are near the top of the NL West. 

How to Watch Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nationals put up a season-high 22 hits in a game where Giants starter Alex Wood didn't bring his A-game, giving up five runs in five innings. It should be noted that the Giants were missing five players including first baseman Brandon Belt and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski due to COVID-19. It is likely that they will continue to miss this game and possibly the entire series. That changes the game plan for this series and gives anyone a shot to take away the series win. 

San Francisco will have a good chance to even the series, though, as it starts Logan Webb for this second game. He has a 2-1 record with a 2.96 ERA. The Nationals will counter with Joan Adon who has struggled out of the gate going 1-3 so far with a 6.98 ERA. It might be San Francisco's turn to score a lot of runs tonight. 

