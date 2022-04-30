How to Watch Nationals at Giants

How to Watch Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nationals broke out of their slump in a big way last night, beating the Giants 14-4 in the opener of this series. Not only was the score lopsided, but more importantly for the Nationals, it broke an eight-game losing streak. Washington has a long way to go to dig out of the bottom of the NL East but yesterday was a good start against the Giants who are near the top of the NL West.
How to Watch Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants:
Game Date: April 30, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
You can stream the Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Nationals put up a season-high 22 hits in a game where Giants starter Alex Wood didn't bring his A-game, giving up five runs in five innings. It should be noted that the Giants were missing five players including first baseman Brandon Belt and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski due to COVID-19. It is likely that they will continue to miss this game and possibly the entire series. That changes the game plan for this series and gives anyone a shot to take away the series win.
San Francisco will have a good chance to even the series, though, as it starts Logan Webb for this second game. He has a 2-1 record with a 2.96 ERA. The Nationals will counter with Joan Adon who has struggled out of the gate going 1-3 so far with a 6.98 ERA. It might be San Francisco's turn to score a lot of runs tonight.
Regional restrictions may apply.