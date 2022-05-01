How to Watch Nationals at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nationals and Giants play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

The Nationals snapped an eight-game losing streak on Friday when they routed the Giants 14-4. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't make it two in a row on Saturday as they lost 9-3 as the Giants evened the series.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped Washington to 7-16 on the season and has it in last place in the NL East, 8.5 games back of the Mets.

It has been a tough start to the year for the Nationals, but they will be hoping they can pick up a big series win in San Francisco on Sunday.

The Giants, though, will be looking to thwart that idea and send the Nationals home with yet another loss.

The Giants' win on Saturday improved their record to 14-7 and has them a half-game up on the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West.

The NL West looks like it could be the most competitive in all of baseball, but the Giants have looked like they will be able to stay near the top all year long with their early play.

They will look to continue that on Sunday and secure a series win against the Nationals before heading to Los Angeles for a huge two-game series with the Dodgers starting on Tuesday.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
