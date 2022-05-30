How to Watch Nationals at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Nationals at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

To kick off a three-game series, the Nationals will be in New York to take on the Mets.

Both coming off of series wins, the Mets and Nationals are playing great baseball. Now, they’ll face off in New York for a three-game series.

The first matchup is set to take place on Monday night at Citi Field where the Mets have been tough to beat.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live Stream: You can stream Washington Nationals at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Entering today’s game, the Mets are on a three-game winning streak. They just wrapped up a series sweep against the Phillies.

Now, New York will look to keep that streak alive at home against a struggling Washington team. The Mets have put together a top-five record in the MLB to this point and have looked like real contenders.

The Nationals are currently last in the NL East with a record of 18-31. They’ve gotten better of late, winning five of their last ten but still overall have been a poor team this season.

Washington is coming off a big series win over Colorado in which it won three of four games. With that in mind, today’s contest features two teams that have been hot over the past week.

The Mets are the better team in this series, but won’t have it easy with how the Nationals are currently playing. Regardless, New York has lost just eight games at home this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Mets

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Golf Championships: Individual National Championship

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy