How to Watch Nationals at Mets

To kick off a three-game series, the Nationals will be in New York to take on the Mets.

Both coming off of series wins, the Mets and Nationals are playing great baseball. Now, they’ll face off in New York for a three-game series.

The first matchup is set to take place on Monday night at Citi Field where the Mets have been tough to beat.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live Stream: You can stream Washington Nationals at New York Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Entering today’s game, the Mets are on a three-game winning streak. They just wrapped up a series sweep against the Phillies.

Now, New York will look to keep that streak alive at home against a struggling Washington team. The Mets have put together a top-five record in the MLB to this point and have looked like real contenders.

The Nationals are currently last in the NL East with a record of 18-31. They’ve gotten better of late, winning five of their last ten but still overall have been a poor team this season.

Washington is coming off a big series win over Colorado in which it won three of four games. With that in mind, today’s contest features two teams that have been hot over the past week.

The Mets are the better team in this series, but won’t have it easy with how the Nationals are currently playing. Regardless, New York has lost just eight games at home this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.