How to Watch Nationals at Pirates

The first game of the series between the Nationals and Pirates on Thursday is a quest to get back to .500 in the second week of the season.

The Nationals and Pirates are coming off wins and will try to get back to .500 with another win here tonight. The Nationals won their series against the defending champion Braves by taking two of three. They really bounced back nicely yesterday, winning 3-1 after losing to the Braves 16-4 in the second game. In the rubber match, pitching was the main story.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Atlanta started Max Fried and he pitched very well, only giving up two runs. But it wasn't enough to surpass Josiah Gray, who only gave up one hit in five innings. Former Pirate Josh Bell has been the brightest spot in the Nats' lineup so far in the first week of the season with a .346 average, two homers and six RBIs. Look for new addition Nelson Cruz to start getting it going this week.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 6-2 win over the Cubs that split the two-game series. Game 1 was close as the Pirates lost 2-1 off of a pair of Seiya Suzuki homers but the bats really came alive in the second matchup. Ben Gamel started the game off with a bang, hitting a three-run bomb and Ke'Bryan Hayes went 4-for-4, assuaging injury concerns from the very promising third baseman. This series will be all about getting team batting averages going for both the Nationals and Pirates.

Joan Adon will be starting for Washington for this game. He'll try to bounce back from his first start against the Mets where he went 4.1 innings surrendering four runs, four walks and a homer. Pittsburgh will start JT Brubaker, who will also be trying to improve on his opening day start against the Cardinals. He went three innings giving up four runs and a homer in a 9-0 St. Louis victory.

