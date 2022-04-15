How to Watch Nationals at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 3-5 Nationals take on the 3-3 Pirates and try to bounce back from a first-game loss last night.

The Nationals have already fallen behind the .500 mark early in the season. They are 3-5 through eight games. 

They dropped three out of four to the Mets to open the season before splitting 2-2 with the Braves in their second series.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They lost last night in their first game with the Pirates 9-4. They took a 3-0 lead in the first inning with several hits and three RBIs. However, they gave up one in the first, two in the third, and four in the fifth to seventh innings.

The Pirates are 3-3 this season. Despite that, they rank No. 2 in the MLB in batting average, hitting .282 this season. 

They dropped two of three games to the Cardinals to open the season and then split 1-1 with the Cubs before winning their first game at home against Washington.

Washington is projected to win this game but not without a fight. In fact, the money lines are exactly even at -110, but Washington is given the edge with a -1.5 spread.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
