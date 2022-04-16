How to Watch Nationals at Pirates

The Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates look to gain an advantage in the third game of their series.

The Washington Nationals have so far split this four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first game was a lopsided win for the Pirates winning 9-4. The Nationals blanked out that first game and won nearly just as dominantly for the second game 7-2. So far this series has been very close and only one win separates these two. Look for Game 3 to be back and forth as well.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The bats came alive for the Nationals yesterday. New addition Nelson Cruz had one of his best games in the nation's capital as he drove in three runs. Former Pirate Josh Bell also drove in three runs against his former team. Starter Erick Fedde completed the well-rounded game by going five innings only giving up two runs and striking out six.

The Pirates will try to bounce back by starting Bryse Wilson. He pitched well against the Cardinals in his first start of the season. The Pirates won 9-4 and Wilson pitched four innings and gave up four runs. Washington will be countering with Josh Rogers. He had an even better debut against the Atlanta Braves giving up only two hits and one run in an 11-2 Washington win.

Regional restrictions may apply.