How to Watch Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nationals will hit the road to take on the Rockies on Wednesday night in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward at full speed, there will be plenty of good games to watch on the Wednesday schedule. Fans will have their choice of entertainment this evening. One intriguing game to watch will feature the Nationals traveling to Colorado to take on the Rockies.

How to Watch the Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Nationals have gone 9-16 and are looking to turn things around. Washington needs to find a way to put a few wins together to get back on track. In the first game of this series, the Nationals ended up losing by a final score of 10-2 and will look for revenge tonight.

The Rockies, on the other hand, come into this game with a 13-10 record. Colorado looks like a team that could be a potential contender in the National League. After beating the Nationals in the series opener, the Rockies will look to come through with another big win today.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Rockies are favored to win this game, the Nationals won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18198412
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Rockies

