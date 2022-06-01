Nationals vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Mets look to complete the three-game sweep of the Nationals after another blowout victory.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Mets (34-17) can complete a three-game sweep of the Nationals (18-33) at Citi Field. New York has outscored Washington 23-5 in the first two games of the series and is now 7-2 in the head-to-head matchup this season.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Washington Nationals at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Get access now!

The Mets jumped on Nationals starter Patrick Corbin early Tuesday night. Mark Canha had the first of his four hits to lead off the game and Starling Marte followed with his sixth home run of the season to make it 2-0. New York added two in the third, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth in a 10-0 romp.

Francisco Lindor drove in two runs with a fifth-inning single, running his streak to nine straight games with at least one RBIs. He's driven in 19 runs in that span, running his season total to 42. The Mets banged out 17 hits in the game and Trevor Williams and three relievers combined for a six-hit shutout.

The Mets will go with veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who is 5-1 in nine starts. In 52 innings, Carrasco has a 3.98 ERA and 1.154 WHIP with 46 strikeouts. He got the win on Friday against the Phillies despite a rough outing, allowing five runs on six hits in 5.2 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.