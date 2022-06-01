Nationals vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Nationals at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets look to complete the three-game sweep of the Nationals after another blowout victory.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Mets (34-17) can complete a three-game sweep of the Nationals (18-33) at Citi Field. New York has outscored Washington 23-5 in the first two games of the series and is now 7-2 in the head-to-head matchup this season.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Washington Nationals at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Get access now!

The Mets jumped on Nationals starter Patrick Corbin early Tuesday night. Mark Canha had the first of his four hits to lead off the game and Starling Marte followed with his sixth home run of the season to make it 2-0. New York added two in the third, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth in a 10-0 romp.

Francisco Lindor drove in two runs with a fifth-inning single, running his streak to nine straight games with at least one RBIs. He's driven in 19 runs in that span, running his season total to 42. The Mets banged out 17 hits in the game and Trevor Williams and three relievers combined for a six-hit shutout.

The Mets will go with veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who is 5-1 in nine starts. In 52 innings, Carrasco has a 3.98 ERA and 1.154 WHIP with 46 strikeouts. He got the win on Friday against the Phillies despite a rough outing, allowing five runs on six hits in 5.2 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Nationals vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson14 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Poland vs. Wales: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
AFCON
2023 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch 2023 AFCON Qualifying

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
soccer
UEFA Nations League

Poland vs. Wales stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago1011477121h
2022 Finalissima

How to Watch Italy vs. Argentina in La Finalissima

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy