How to Watch Nationals at Pirates

The Pirates look for the series win in their four-game set against the Nationals on Sunday.

The Pirates have a chance to win three out of four in their series against the Nationals. They won on Saturday to bring their record back to .500 and they are playing better baseball after their opening series against the Cardinals. Now, Pittsburgh has a chance to win its first series of the season.

How to Watch: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Date: April 17, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can live stream the Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV.

The Nationals tied the third game of this series at two runs apiece in the fifth but the Pirates quickly tacked on a run in the bottom of the frame. It was a close game almost the entire way until Pittsburgh broke it open in the eighth. Michael Chavis fueled the offense on this night. He went 3-for-4 and drove in a run but, most importantly, he had a lead-off triple in the eighth that fueled a three-run inning that gave them the insurance enough to hold off a two-run ninth for Washington.

Pittsburgh will go for the dagger when it starts Jose Quintana. In his first start, he pitched phenomenally only giving up one run, but his team couldn't back him with much offense and he got the loss in a 2-1 game against the Cubs.

Patrick Corbin will try to get the Nationals back in the win column. His ERA was dramatically raised to 10.80 after he gave up six runs in 2.2 innings in a 16-4 loss. Corbin and the Nationals are due for a big rebound.

