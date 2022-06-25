Nationals at Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nationals go for their second straight win on Saturday afternoon when they play the second game of their three-game set with the Rangers.

The Nationals won for the third time in four games on Friday when they knocked off the Rangers 2-1. The Nationals got a run in the sixth and then the winning run in the eighth to get the series-opening win.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers on fuboTV:

Four pitchers combined to give up just eight hits and one run to help the Nationals get a big road win.

Saturday, they will send Josiah Gray to the mound looking to clinch a series win. Gray is 6-4 on the year with a. 3.95 ERA.

The Rangers will counter with Matt Bush. Bush has been used mainly out of the bullpen this year and will probably be used more of an opener and the bullpen will be tasked with slowing down that Nationals.

The Rangers were coming off a quick two-game sweep of the Phillies before this series but struggled to get their bats going in the opener.

Saturday, they will need to be better if they want to even the series and set up a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18590479
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
