Nationals vs. Rockies Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nationals go for their second straight series win on Tuesday when they face the Rockies.

On Tuesday, the Nationals continue their nine-game road trip when they open a three-game series against the Rockies.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Washington is coming off a surprising series win against the Giants and will look to stay hot against Colorado.

The Nationals went to San Francisco and scored 14 runs on Friday and then scored another 11 in their win on Sunday. This weekend featured their two best offensive games of the year and helped them snap an eight-game losing streak.

Tuesday, they hope they can keep the bats going against a Rockies team that is coming off a three-game sweep of the Reds over the weekend.

Colorado had just been swept by the Phillies but had little trouble beating the league-worst Reds.

The Rockies are 13-9 this season and just a game and a half back of the Dodgers and Padres for No. 1 in the NL West.

Tuesday, they will send German Marquez to the mound. Marquez has struggled this year, going 0-1 with a 5.57 ERA in four starts.

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
