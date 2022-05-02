Skip to main content

How to Watch NBC Sports Bay Area Without Cable

NBC Sports Bay Area is the home of the San Francisco Giants.

Looking to watch some Giants baseball? Then you'll want to make sure you're subscribed to a streaming service with NBC Sports Bay Area, the home of the Giants.

Watch the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

In addition, the network airs Warriors basketball during the regular season as well as select MLS games from the Earthquakes.

How To Watch Giants and Warriors Games Online Without Cable

Locally, you can watch the Giants and Warriors games on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available on fuboTV.

The Giants play in a tough NL West. The team won the division in 2021 with a 107-55 record, just one game better than the second-place Dodgers. Playing in a division with a team as good as the Dodgers plus up-and-coming teams in San Diego and Colorado will make for an exciting year of baseball.

The network also airs Warriors games. Golden State went 53-29 in the regular season and is currently in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

You can also catch select San Jose Earthquakes matches. The team is struggling in the early going of the 2022 MLS season, but there's still a lot of soccer left to go.

Watch NBC Sports Bay Area (free trial) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
