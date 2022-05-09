How to Watch NBC Sports California Without Cable

Looking to watch some Athletics baseball? Then you'll want to make sure you're subscribed to a streaming service with NBC Sports California, the home of the A's.

In addition, the network is also the home for Kings basketball and Sharks hockey. With a wide selection of professional sports, NBC Sports California is a must-have for fans in the nation's most populous state.

How To Watch Athletics, Kings and Sharks Games Online Without Cable

Locally, you can watch the Athletics, Kings and Sharks games on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The A's went 86-76 last season, but a flurry of offseason trades have Oakland rebuilding again. While it's set to be a long season for the Athletics in the tough AL West, there are some things to keep an eye on, like Sheldon Neuse's hot start at the plate and the development of the team's pitching staff, which has no starter over 29 years old.

The network airs the Kings, which recently hired Mike Brown as the team's newest head coach. Can the Kings finally get back into the postseason next year?

You can also watch the Sharks, who finished 32-37-13 last season, missing the postseason.

Other programming available on the channel includes the occasional simulcast from NBC Sports Bay Area of the Giants and Earthquakes, plus college sports teams in Northern California such as St. Mary's, San Francisco, Pacific and Santa Clara.

Regional restrictions may apply.