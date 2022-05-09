Skip to main content

How to Watch NBC Sports California Without Cable

Watch the Athletics on NBC Sports California.

Looking to watch some Athletics baseball? Then you'll want to make sure you're subscribed to a streaming service with NBC Sports California, the home of the A's.

Watch the Oakland Athletics, Sacramento Kings and San Jose Sharks on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

In addition, the network is also the home for Kings basketball and Sharks hockey. With a wide selection of professional sports, NBC Sports California is a must-have for fans in the nation's most populous state.

How To Watch Athletics, Kings and Sharks Games Online Without Cable

Locally, you can watch the Athletics, Kings and Sharks games on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available on fuboTV.

The A's went 86-76 last season, but a flurry of offseason trades have Oakland rebuilding again. While it's set to be a long season for the Athletics in the tough AL West, there are some things to keep an eye on, like Sheldon Neuse's hot start at the plate and the development of the team's pitching staff, which has no starter over 29 years old.

The network airs the Kings, which recently hired Mike Brown as the team's newest head coach. Can the Kings finally get back into the postseason next year?

You can also watch the Sharks, who finished 32-37-13 last season, missing the postseason.

Other programming available on the channel includes the occasional simulcast from NBC Sports Bay Area of the Giants and Earthquakes, plus college sports teams in Northern California such as St. Mary's, San Francisco, Pacific and Santa Clara.

Watch NBC Sports California (free trial) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch NBC Sports California Without Cable

By Justin Carter36 seconds ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) as Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) assists during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

ACF Fiorentina vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Florida Panthersin the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his empty net goal with center Sidney Crosby (87) against the New York Rangers during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Coco Gauff
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
USATSI_16591434
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy