How to Watch NBC Sports Chicago Without Cable

With the MLB season in full swing, Chicago-area baseball fans will want to make sure they're subscribed to a streaming service that has NBC Sports Chicago, the broadcast home of the White Sox.

Last season, the White Sox went 93-69, winning the AL Central by 13 games over Cleveland. The team had the third-best record in the American League.

How To Watch White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks Games Online Without Cable

This season hasn't gone so well, with the team under .500 at the start of May. But there's a lot of baseball left to play and the team is still within striking distance of the AL Central leaders, the Twins.

Locally, you can watch the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.

In addition to the White Sox, the channel is the home of the Bulls. Chicago finished 46-36 in the regular season, then lost in five games to the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

The Blackhawks went 28-42-12 this season, finishing near the bottom of the NHL's Eastern Conference.

In addition to the three professional teams, NBC Sports Chicago occasionally features college sports, including Northern Illinois and Illinois State games.

Regional restrictions may apply.