How to Watch NBC Sports Philadelphia Without Cable

Looking to watch some Phillies baseball? Then you'll want to make sure you're subscribed to a streaming service with NBC Sports Philadelphia, the home of the Phillies.

Watch the Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers, 76ers and Union on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

In addition, the network airs 76ers basketball, Flyers hockey and Union soccer matches.

How To Watch Phillies, Flyers and 76ers Games Online Without Cable

Locally, you can watch Philly-area sports teams on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available on fuboTV.

After going 82-80 last season, the Phillies are off to a rocky start to the 2022 campaign, sitting four games under .500 through the first 28 games of the regular season. But there's still plenty of time for the team to turn things around and get back into contention in the NL East, though the Mets have gotten off to a hot start and could run away with the division.

In addition to the Phillies, the network shows regular season games for the 76ers and Flyers. While the next games on the network for those teams are still months away, it's definitely something to look forward to.

You can also watch some Philadelphia Union games on the network. The team has been the best Eastern Conference team in the MLS through 10 games.

Watch NBC Sports Philadelphia (free trial) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

Regional restrictions may apply.