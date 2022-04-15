How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run-on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks

Chris Bassitt will aim to shut down Ketel Marte and company when the New York Mets play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 1:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Mets have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Mets have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (27 total runs).

The Mets' .348 on-base percentage ranks third-best in the league.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .140 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 15 (2.5 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .286 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has posted a team-high two home runs and has driven in 10 runs.

Including all major league hitters, Alonso ranks 64th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .261 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Lindor ranks 40th in home runs and 41st in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Brandon Nimmo has two home runs, best in the lineup.

Eduardo Escobar is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple and six walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

David Peralta finished with a .259 average and 63 RBI last season.

Marte finished with a .532 SLG and 14 homers while driving in 50 runs.

Pavin Smith finished last season with a .267 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 49 RBI.

Christian Walker collected 98 hits, posted an OBP of .315 and a .382 SLG.

Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 4/10/2022 Nationals L 4-2 Away 4/11/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 4/12/2022 Phillies W 2-0 Away 4/13/2022 Phillies W 9-6 Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/18/2022 Giants - Home 4/19/2022 Giants - Home 4/20/2022 Giants - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 4/9/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 4/10/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 4/12/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Astros W 3-2 Home 4/15/2022 Mets - Away 4/16/2022 Mets - Away 4/17/2022 Mets - Away 4/18/2022 Nationals - Away 4/19/2022 Nationals - Away 4/20/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.