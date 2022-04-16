How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Carlos Carrasco and Zac Gallen to the hill, respectively, on Saturday at Citi Field. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Mets had the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- Last season the Mets had the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (636 total runs).
- Last year the Mets ranked 17th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in the league with 679 total runs scored last season.
- The Diamondbacks had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.
- Eduardo Escobar collected 139 hits, posted an OBP of .314 and a .472 SLG.
- Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
- Francisco Lindor hit .230 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .412.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- David Peralta drove in 63 runs while batting .259 last season.
- Ketel Marte slugged 14 long balls while driving in 50 runs.
- Pavin Smith finished last season with a .267 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 49 RBI.
- Christian Walker hit .244 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .382.
Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Nationals
L 4-2
Away
4/11/2022
Phillies
L 5-4
Away
4/12/2022
Phillies
W 2-0
Away
4/13/2022
Phillies
W 9-6
Away
4/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-3
Home
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
4/10/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
4/12/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Home
4/15/2022
Mets
L 10-3
Away
4/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/19/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/20/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/21/2022
Nationals
-
Away
