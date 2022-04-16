How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with right fielder Cooper Hummel (21) after hitting a walk off RBI single to beat the Houston Astros in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Carlos Carrasco and Zac Gallen to the hill, respectively, on Saturday at Citi Field. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Mets had the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
  • Last season the Mets had the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (636 total runs).
  • Last year the Mets ranked 17th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in the league with 679 total runs scored last season.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.
  • Eduardo Escobar collected 139 hits, posted an OBP of .314 and a .472 SLG.
  • Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor hit .230 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .412.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • David Peralta drove in 63 runs while batting .259 last season.
  • Ketel Marte slugged 14 long balls while driving in 50 runs.
  • Pavin Smith finished last season with a .267 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 49 RBI.
  • Christian Walker hit .244 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Nationals

L 4-2

Away

4/11/2022

Phillies

L 5-4

Away

4/12/2022

Phillies

W 2-0

Away

4/13/2022

Phillies

W 9-6

Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-3

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

4/10/2022

Padres

L 10-5

Home

4/12/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Home

4/13/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Home

4/15/2022

Mets

L 10-3

Away

4/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/20/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/21/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
