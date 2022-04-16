How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with right fielder Cooper Hummel (21) after hitting a walk off RBI single to beat the Houston Astros in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Carlos Carrasco and Zac Gallen to the hill, respectively, on Saturday at Citi Field. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Mets had the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Last season the Mets had the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (636 total runs).

Last year the Mets ranked 17th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Diamondbacks ranked 25th in the league with 679 total runs scored last season.

The Diamondbacks had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.

Eduardo Escobar collected 139 hits, posted an OBP of .314 and a .472 SLG.

Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Francisco Lindor hit .230 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .412.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

David Peralta drove in 63 runs while batting .259 last season.

Ketel Marte slugged 14 long balls while driving in 50 runs.

Pavin Smith finished last season with a .267 batting average while adding 11 home runs and 49 RBI.

Christian Walker hit .244 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Nationals L 4-2 Away 4/11/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 4/12/2022 Phillies W 2-0 Away 4/13/2022 Phillies W 9-6 Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-3 Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/18/2022 Giants - Home 4/19/2022 Giants - Home 4/20/2022 Giants - Home 4/21/2022 Giants - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 4/10/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 4/12/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Astros W 3-2 Home 4/15/2022 Mets L 10-3 Away 4/16/2022 Mets - Away 4/17/2022 Mets - Away 4/18/2022 Nationals - Away 4/19/2022 Nationals - Away 4/20/2022 Nationals - Away 4/21/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.