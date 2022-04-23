How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will look to get the better of Zac Gallen, the Arizona Diamondbacks' starting pitcher, on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Mets rank sixth in MLB with a .251 batting average.

The Mets have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (60 total runs).

The Mets rank third in the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .176.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 37 (2.8 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .287 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor has a team-high four home runs.

In all of MLB, Lindor is fifth in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Pete Alonso has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 14 runs batted in.

Alonso ranks 13th in home runs and third in RBI so far this season.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Mets with a team-best batting average of .317.

Starling Marte is batting .217 with two home runs and two walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Seth Beer is batting .400 for Arizona with a team-high eight RBI.

Beer ranks 82nd in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Cooper Hummel is batting .154 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Overall, Hummel ranks 35th in home runs and 80th in RBI this year.

Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in home runs with three. He's driven in five runs and is slugging .410.

Christian Walker has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .317 on the year.

Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-0 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 5-4 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 4/20/2022 Giants L 5-2 Home 4/21/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Mets L 5-0 Away 4/19/2022 Nationals L 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 Nationals L 1-0 Away 4/20/2022 Nationals W 11-2 Away 4/21/2022 Nationals W 4-3 Away 4/22/2022 Mets - Home 4/23/2022 Mets - Home 4/24/2022 Mets - Home 4/25/2022 Dodgers - Home 4/26/2022 Dodgers - Home 4/27/2022 Dodgers - Home

