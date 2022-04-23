How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will look to get the better of Zac Gallen, the Arizona Diamondbacks' starting pitcher, on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank sixth in MLB with a .251 batting average.
  • The Mets have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (60 total runs).
  • The Mets rank third in the league with a .344 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .176.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 37 (2.8 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .287 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has a team-high four home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Lindor is fifth in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Pete Alonso has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 14 runs batted in.
  • Alonso ranks 13th in home runs and third in RBI so far this season.
  • Eduardo Escobar leads the Mets with a team-best batting average of .317.
  • Starling Marte is batting .217 with two home runs and two walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Seth Beer is batting .400 for Arizona with a team-high eight RBI.
  • Beer ranks 82nd in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Cooper Hummel is batting .154 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
  • Overall, Hummel ranks 35th in home runs and 80th in RBI this year.
  • Daulton Varsho leads Arizona in home runs with three. He's driven in five runs and is slugging .410.
  • Christian Walker has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .317 on the year.

Mets and Diamondbacks Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-0

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

W 5-4

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

4/20/2022

Giants

L 5-2

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

W 6-2

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Mets

L 5-0

Away

4/19/2022

Nationals

L 6-1

Away

4/19/2022

Nationals

L 1-0

Away

4/20/2022

Nationals

W 11-2

Away

4/21/2022

Nationals

W 4-3

Away

4/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/25/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) reacts after being caught in a double play to end the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) reacts after being caught in a double play to end the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18124685
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Coyotes

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring his 50th goal of the season during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller (9) celebrates his first period goal against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams with guard Chris Paul (3) during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy