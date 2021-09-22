September 22, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch New York Mets at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Mets' postseason hopes slowly slipping away, they have another matchup with the Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Author:

Following their Game 1 loss to the Red Sox in a quick two-game series, the Mets are seeing their postseason hopes slowly vanish. They have been unable to win consistently, and it's looking more and more likely that they miss the playoffs altogether. New York still has a chance, but the Mets' turnaround will have to start with a tough matchup tonight against Boston.

How to Watch Mets at Red Sox:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can live stream the Mets at Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Game 1 of the series featured a huge outing from Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who went 2-for-3 at the plate, hitting his 23rd home run of the year plus four RBIs. 

For the Mets, Pete Alonso cracked his 34th home run of the season and drove in a run in the loss.

Coming into this matchup, the Mets are now seven games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. They are also 8 1/2 games back in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. A win against the Red Sox would be huge, but New York has to get things going consistently.

On the other side of the diamond, the Red Sox are 1 1/2 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays for the first-place finish in the AL wild-card race. They are a legitimate World Series contender, but Boston still needs to make sure it lands a postseason berth.

With a big game on the line, the Mets will start Taijuan Walker (7-10, 4.27 ERA). As for the Red Sox, they will go with Chris Sale (4-0, 2.40 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
22
2021

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB

