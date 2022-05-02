New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley hit the field at Citi Field against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets on Monday.
Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Mets have the second-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (103 total).
- The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Braves rank 21st in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
- The Braves have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 89 (3.9 per game).
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor has hit a team-best four home runs.
- Lindor's home runs rank him 23rd in MLB, and he is 28th in RBI.
- McNeil is batting .361 to lead the lineup.
- McNeil ranks 154th in homers in baseball and 72nd in RBI.
- Starling Marte paces the Mets with 18 runs batted in.
- Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading four home runs and has driven in 18 runs.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley leads Atlanta in home runs (six) and runs batted in (13) this season while batting .274.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Riley ranks sixth in home runs and 28th in RBI.
- Ozzie Albies' six home runs are most among Atlanta batters. He's driven in 11 runs this season while slugging .455.
- Albies is sixth among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 60th in RBI.
- Matt Olson is batting .291 to lead Atlanta this season.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .256 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.
Mets and Braves Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
4/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/29/2022
Phillies
W 3-0
Home
4/30/2022
Phillies
L 4-1
Home
5/1/2022
Phillies
W 10-6
Home
5/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Cubs
L 6-3
Home
4/28/2022
Cubs
W 5-1
Home
4/29/2022
Rangers
W 6-3
Away
4/30/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Away
5/2/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/4/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/6/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Brewers
-
Home
