New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley hit the field at Citi Field against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets on Monday.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the second-best batting average in the majors (.259).
  • The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (103 total).
  • The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves rank 21st in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
  • The Braves have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 89 (3.9 per game).
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has hit a team-best four home runs.
  • Lindor's home runs rank him 23rd in MLB, and he is 28th in RBI.
  • McNeil is batting .361 to lead the lineup.
  • McNeil ranks 154th in homers in baseball and 72nd in RBI.
  • Starling Marte paces the Mets with 18 runs batted in.
  • Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading four home runs and has driven in 18 runs.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley leads Atlanta in home runs (six) and runs batted in (13) this season while batting .274.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Riley ranks sixth in home runs and 28th in RBI.
  • Ozzie Albies' six home runs are most among Atlanta batters. He's driven in 11 runs this season while slugging .455.
  • Albies is sixth among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 60th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is batting .291 to lead Atlanta this season.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .256 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

W 10-6

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Home

4/28/2022

Cubs

W 5-1

Home

4/29/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Away

4/30/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Away

5/2/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/4/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/6/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

