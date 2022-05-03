How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets hit the field against Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Braves have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.228).

The Braves have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (94 total runs).

The Braves' .303 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Mets have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 105 total runs this season.

The Mets have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Riley leads the squad with a batting average of .284, and leads the Braves in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 14.

Among all batters in MLB, Riley's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally puts him 21st.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .217 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Albies ranks eighth in homers and 61st in RBI in the majors.

Matt Olson has nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while batting .281.

Marcell Ozuna has five doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .245.

Mets Impact Players

Lindor leads New York with four home runs this season. He's batting .270 with 13 RBI.

Lindor ranks 24th in home runs and 30th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Jeff McNeil is batting .360 to lead New York this season.

McNeil is currently 156th in homers and 76th in RBI in the major leagues.

Starling Marte leads New York in runs batted in (18) this season. He has a .247 batting average and a .348 slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .258 with an OBP of .380 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Cubs W 5-1 Home 4/29/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Away 4/30/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Rangers L 7-3 Away 5/2/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 5/3/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Mets - Away 5/4/2022 Mets - Away 5/6/2022 Brewers - Home 5/7/2022 Brewers - Home 5/8/2022 Brewers - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Home 4/30/2022 Phillies L 4-1 Home 5/1/2022 Phillies W 10-6 Home 5/2/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/4/2022 Braves - Home 5/5/2022 Phillies - Away 5/6/2022 Phillies - Away 5/7/2022 Phillies - Away

