How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets hit the field against Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.228).
  • The Braves have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (94 total runs).
  • The Braves' .303 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.
  • The Mets have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 105 total runs this season.
  • The Mets have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley leads the squad with a batting average of .284, and leads the Braves in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 14.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Riley's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally puts him 21st.
  • Ozzie Albies is hitting .217 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Albies ranks eighth in homers and 61st in RBI in the majors.
  • Matt Olson has nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while batting .281.
  • Marcell Ozuna has five doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .245.

Mets Impact Players

  • Lindor leads New York with four home runs this season. He's batting .270 with 13 RBI.
  • Lindor ranks 24th in home runs and 30th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Jeff McNeil is batting .360 to lead New York this season.
  • McNeil is currently 156th in homers and 76th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Starling Marte leads New York in runs batted in (18) this season. He has a .247 batting average and a .348 slugging percentage.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .258 with an OBP of .380 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Cubs

W 5-1

Home

4/29/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Away

4/30/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Away

5/2/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/4/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/6/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

W 10-6

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stephen-curry-ja-morant
SI Guide

Warriors Go for 2–0 Series Lead vs. Grizzlies

By Kevin Sweeney46 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts next to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) after hitting a double during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs52 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) and designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) celebrate after scoring in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
May 2, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period against Los Angeles Kings in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) an dcenter Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 29, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) controls the puck defended by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 29, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) battle for controls of the puck in the second period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy