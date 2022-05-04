How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ian Anderson will start for the Atlanta Braves against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Mets' .255 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- The Mets score the most runs in baseball (113 total, 4.5 per game).
- The New York Mets lead the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' .225 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- The Braves have scored 98 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor is batting .250 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- In all of MLB, Lindor ranks 28th in homers and 25th in RBI.
- Jeff McNeil has a club-leading .349 batting average.
- McNeil ranks 160th in homers and 79th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Pete Alonso has been solid source of run production for the Mets with five long balls and 21 runs batted in.
- Starling Marte is hitting .247 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .274.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Riley is fourth in homers and 25th in RBI.
- Matt Olson is batting .295 to lead Atlanta, while adding three homers and 10 runs batted in this season.
- Olson is 53rd in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ozzie Albies has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .218/.296/.436.
- Marcell Ozuna has collected 23 hits this season and has an OBP of .259. He's slugging .392 on the year.
Mets and Braves Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Phillies
L 4-1
Home
5/1/2022
Phillies
W 10-6
Home
5/2/2022
Braves
L 5-2
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
W 5-4
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
W 3-0
Home
5/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/8/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/10/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Away
5/2/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
5/3/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
5/3/2022
Mets
L 3-0
Away
5/4/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/6/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
5/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
