How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) scores after hitting a home run off of New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Anderson will start for the Atlanta Braves against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .255 batting average is second-best in MLB.
  • The Mets score the most runs in baseball (113 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The New York Mets lead the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves' .225 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
  • The Braves have scored 98 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor is batting .250 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • In all of MLB, Lindor ranks 28th in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil has a club-leading .349 batting average.
  • McNeil ranks 160th in homers and 79th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Pete Alonso has been solid source of run production for the Mets with five long balls and 21 runs batted in.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .247 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .274.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Riley is fourth in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is batting .295 to lead Atlanta, while adding three homers and 10 runs batted in this season.
  • Olson is 53rd in home runs and 79th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ozzie Albies has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .218/.296/.436.
  • Marcell Ozuna has collected 23 hits this season and has an OBP of .259. He's slugging .392 on the year.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

W 10-6

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Away

5/2/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Away

5/4/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/6/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

