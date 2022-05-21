How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yonathan Daza and Brandon Nimmo take the field when the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets meet on Saturday at Coors Field.
Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Mets have the second-best batting average in the majors (.251).
- The Mets score the sixth-most runs in baseball (184 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Mets' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .264 batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 178 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso has managed a team-high 10 home runs and has driven in 36 runs.
- Among all MLB hitters, Alonso is 40th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .240.
- Among all major league hitters, Lindor is 41st in homers and 25th in RBI.
- Nimmo has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .287.
- Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .313 batting average.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 30 and his batting average of .319 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally is sixth.
- Connor Joe has 37 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
- Joe ranks 75th in home runs and 173rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.285/.421.
- Ryan McMahon has 36 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .443 this season.
Mets and Rockies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Mariners
L 8-7
Home
5/17/2022
Cardinals
W 3-1
Home
5/17/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Home
5/18/2022
Cardinals
W 11-4
Home
5/19/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Home
5/21/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/21/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/22/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/23/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/24/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/25/2022
Giants
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Royals
W 10-4
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
L 8-7
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
L 7-6
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
L 10-7
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/22/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
21
2022
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)