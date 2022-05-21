How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hugs left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) after hitting a walkoff two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the tenth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yonathan Daza and Brandon Nimmo take the field when the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets meet on Saturday at Coors Field.

Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the second-best batting average in the majors (.251).
  • The Mets score the sixth-most runs in baseball (184 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Mets' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .264 batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 178 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has managed a team-high 10 home runs and has driven in 36 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Alonso is 40th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .240.
  • Among all major league hitters, Lindor is 41st in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Nimmo has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .287.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .313 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 30 and his batting average of .319 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally is sixth.
  • Connor Joe has 37 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
  • Joe ranks 75th in home runs and 173rd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.285/.421.
  • Ryan McMahon has 36 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Mets and Rockies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-7

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

W 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

W 11-4

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Royals

W 10-4

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

L 8-7

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

L 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

L 10-7

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

