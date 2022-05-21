How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Coors Field on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.254).

The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (189 total).

The Mets' .331 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored 179 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .327.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has put up a team-high 10 home runs and has driven in 36 runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso's home runs rank him sixth, and his RBI tally places him second.

Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .239.

Lindor is 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .286 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .317 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.331), home runs (10) and runs batted in (30) this season.

Cron ranks sixth in home runs and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Connor Joe is batting .275 with an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .428 this season.

Overall, Joe ranks 76th in homers and 175th in RBI this season.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Ryan McMahon has 36 hits and an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Mets and Rockies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Cardinals W 3-1 Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals W 11-4 Home 5/19/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Home 5/21/2022 Rockies W 5-1 Away 5/21/2022 Rockies - Away 5/22/2022 Rockies - Away 5/23/2022 Giants - Away 5/24/2022 Giants - Away 5/25/2022 Giants - Away 5/27/2022 Phillies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Royals L 8-7 Home 5/16/2022 Giants L 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Giants L 10-7 Home 5/18/2022 Giants W 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Mets L 5-1 Home 5/21/2022 Mets - Home 5/22/2022 Mets - Home 5/23/2022 Pirates - Away 5/24/2022 Pirates - Away 5/25/2022 Pirates - Away 5/26/2022 Nationals - Away

