How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at Coors Field on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.254).
  • The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (189 total).
  • The Mets' .331 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored 179 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .327.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has put up a team-high 10 home runs and has driven in 36 runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso's home runs rank him sixth, and his RBI tally places him second.
  • Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .239.
  • Lindor is 41st in home runs and 25th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .286 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .317 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.331), home runs (10) and runs batted in (30) this season.
  • Cron ranks sixth in home runs and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Connor Joe is batting .275 with an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .428 this season.
  • Overall, Joe ranks 76th in homers and 175th in RBI this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Ryan McMahon has 36 hits and an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Mets and Rockies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Cardinals

W 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

W 11-4

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

5/21/2022

Rockies

W 5-1

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Royals

L 8-7

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

L 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

L 10-7

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

