How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets take the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Austin Gomber, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.253).
- The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (192 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Mets' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .265 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 190.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks third in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (10) and runs batted in (36).
- Including all major league hitters, Alonso is 30th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .233.
- Lindor ranks 41st in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .294 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a mark of .308.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .331 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cron is third in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Connor Joe has 41 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Joe is 79th in homers and 178th in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 29 hits this season and a slash line of .216/.281/.403.
- Ryan McMahon has 37 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
Mets and Rockies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Home
5/18/2022
Cardinals
W 11-4
Home
5/19/2022
Cardinals
W 7-6
Home
5/21/2022
Rockies
W 5-1
Away
5/21/2022
Rockies
L 11-3
Away
5/22/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/23/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/24/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/25/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/27/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Giants
L 7-6
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
L 10-7
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
L 5-1
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
W 11-3
Home
5/22/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
