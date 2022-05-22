How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets take the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Austin Gomber, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Mets score the fifth-most runs in baseball (192 total, 4.6 per game).

The Mets' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .265 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 190.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (10) and runs batted in (36).

Including all major league hitters, Alonso is 30th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .233.

Lindor ranks 41st in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .294 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a mark of .308.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .331 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron is third in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Connor Joe has 41 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Joe is 79th in homers and 178th in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 29 hits this season and a slash line of .216/.281/.403.

Ryan McMahon has 37 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Mets and Rockies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals W 11-4 Home 5/19/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Home 5/21/2022 Rockies W 5-1 Away 5/21/2022 Rockies L 11-3 Away 5/22/2022 Rockies - Away 5/23/2022 Giants - Away 5/24/2022 Giants - Away 5/25/2022 Giants - Away 5/27/2022 Phillies - Home 5/28/2022 Phillies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Giants L 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Giants L 10-7 Home 5/18/2022 Giants W 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Mets L 5-1 Home 5/21/2022 Mets W 11-3 Home 5/22/2022 Mets - Home 5/23/2022 Pirates - Away 5/24/2022 Pirates - Away 5/25/2022 Pirates - Away 5/26/2022 Nationals - Away 5/27/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.