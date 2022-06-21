How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Pete Alonso will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the New York Mets on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 20th in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (281 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 14th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets lead baseball with a .261 batting average.
  • The Mets lead MLB with 348 runs scored this season.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.334) in baseball this year.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .311, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 18 and runs batted in with 47.
  • In all of MLB, Alvarez is sixth in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .260 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Of all MLB batters, Tucker is 22nd in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 39 walks.
  • Michael Brantley has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .292.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 64.
  • Alonso is third in homers and first in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Francisco Lindor has 64 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.
  • Lindor is 42nd in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .327 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 33 runs.
  • Starling Marte has 66 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

W 9-2

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

W 13-3

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

L 7-0

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

L 6-2

Home

6/20/2022

Marlins

W 6-0

Home

6/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/24/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

New York Mets at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

