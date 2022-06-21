How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Pete Alonso will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the New York Mets on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Astros are 20th in MLB with a .237 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (281 total runs).

The Astros rank 14th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Mets lead baseball with a .261 batting average.

The Mets lead MLB with 348 runs scored this season.

The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.334) in baseball this year.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .311, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 18 and runs batted in with 47.

In all of MLB, Alvarez is sixth in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is batting .260 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Of all MLB batters, Tucker is 22nd in home runs and 19th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 39 walks.

Michael Brantley has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .292.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso leads New York in home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 64.

Alonso is third in homers and first in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Francisco Lindor has 64 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Lindor is 42nd in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .327 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 33 runs.

Starling Marte has 66 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rangers W 9-2 Away 6/17/2022 White Sox W 13-3 Home 6/18/2022 White Sox L 7-0 Home 6/19/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/21/2022 Mets - Home 6/22/2022 Mets - Home 6/23/2022 Yankees - Away 6/24/2022 Yankees - Away 6/25/2022 Yankees - Away 6/26/2022 Yankees - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 6/17/2022 Marlins W 10-4 Home 6/18/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 6/19/2022 Marlins L 6-2 Home 6/20/2022 Marlins W 6-0 Home 6/21/2022 Astros - Away 6/22/2022 Astros - Away 6/24/2022 Marlins - Away 6/25/2022 Marlins - Away 6/26/2022 Marlins - Away 6/28/2022 Astros - Home

