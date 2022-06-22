How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros hit the field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a two-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 19th in the majors with a .238 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (289 total runs).
  • The Astros are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Mets rank second in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
  • The Mets lead MLB with 350 runs scored this season.
  • The Mets get on base at a .333 clip, best in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .312, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 19 and runs batted in with 49.
  • Alvarez is fourth in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .261 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 24th in home runs and 14th in RBI in the majors.
  • Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 40 walks while batting .224.
  • Brantley is batting .295 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season while batting .285.
  • Alonso is third in homers and first in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Francisco Lindor has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .317. He's slugging .410 on the year.
  • Lindor ranks 42nd in homers and fourth in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Jeff McNeil is batting .327 to lead New York, while adding four homers and 33 runs batted in this season.
  • Starling Marte has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .434 on the year.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

W 9-2

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

W 13-3

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

L 7-0

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

W 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Marlins

W 10-4

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

L 6-2

Home

6/20/2022

Marlins

W 6-0

Home

6/21/2022

Astros

L 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/24/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

New York Mets at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
