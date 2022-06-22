How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros hit the field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a two-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Astros are 19th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (289 total runs).

The Astros are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Mets rank second in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

The Mets lead MLB with 350 runs scored this season.

The Mets get on base at a .333 clip, best in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .312, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 19 and runs batted in with 49.

Alvarez is fourth in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Kyle Tucker is batting .261 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Tucker ranks 24th in home runs and 14th in RBI in the majors.

Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 40 walks while batting .224.

Brantley is batting .295 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso leads New York in home runs (20) and runs batted in (65) this season while batting .285.

Alonso is third in homers and first in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Francisco Lindor has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .317. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Lindor ranks 42nd in homers and fourth in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Jeff McNeil is batting .327 to lead New York, while adding four homers and 33 runs batted in this season.

Starling Marte has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .434 on the year.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Rangers W 9-2 Away 6/17/2022 White Sox W 13-3 Home 6/18/2022 White Sox L 7-0 Home 6/19/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/21/2022 Mets W 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mets - Home 6/23/2022 Yankees - Away 6/24/2022 Yankees - Away 6/25/2022 Yankees - Away 6/26/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Mets - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Marlins W 10-4 Home 6/18/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 6/19/2022 Marlins L 6-2 Home 6/20/2022 Marlins W 6-0 Home 6/21/2022 Astros L 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Astros - Away 6/24/2022 Marlins - Away 6/25/2022 Marlins - Away 6/26/2022 Marlins - Away 6/28/2022 Astros - Home 6/29/2022 Astros - Home

