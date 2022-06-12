How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrate a win against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Max Stassi and the Los Angeles Angels will take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Angel Stadium on Saturday.

Angels vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Angels have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (260 total runs).
  • The Angels rank 18th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Mets have posted this season.
  • The Mets have scored the second-most runs in the league this season with 306.
  • The Mets get on base at a .335 clip, best in the league.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads the Angels with 14 home runs and has put up a team-best batting average of .284.
  • Including all major league batters, Trout ranks 28th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Shohei Ohtani has totaled 34 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Ohtani is 17th in home runs and 25th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Jared Walsh is hitting .248 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
  • Anthony Rendon has nine doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .237.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs (16) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .281.
  • Alonso's home run total places him fourth in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .331. He's slugging .425 on the year.
  • Lindor is 44th in homers and fifth in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Starling Marte has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.311/.437.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.318) this season while adding three home runs and 28 RBI.

Angels and Mets Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

L 1-0

Home

6/7/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Home

6/8/2022

Red Sox

L 1-0

Home

6/9/2022

Red Sox

W 5-2

Home

6/10/2022

Mets

L 7-3

Home

6/11/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/16/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

W 5-4

Away

6/6/2022

Padres

W 11-5

Away

6/7/2022

Padres

L 7-0

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

L 13-2

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
10:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
