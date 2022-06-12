How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Jun 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets center fielder Khalil Lee (26) is greeted by left fielder Mark Canha (19) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will see Taijuan Walker on the mound for the New York Mets on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Angels vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday, June 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angels vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Angels' .243 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

The Angels score the 10th-most runs in baseball (271 total, 4.4 per game).

The Angels rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Mets lead baseball with a .264 batting average.

The Mets lead MLB with 312 runs scored this season.

The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.334) in baseball this year.

Angels Impact Players

Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .294.

Including all hitters in MLB, Trout ranks fifth in homers and 30th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 37 runs batted in.

Among all major league batters, Ohtani is 14th in home runs and 18th in RBI.

Jared Walsh is batting .260 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Anthony Rendon has 10 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .236.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso is batting .280 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 55 RBI.

In all of MLB, Alonso ranks second in homers and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .328. He's slugging .421 on the year.

Lindor ranks 45th in home runs and sixth in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Starling Marte has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.311/.437.

Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.312) this season while adding three home runs and 28 RBI.

Angels and Mets Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Home 6/8/2022 Red Sox L 1-0 Home 6/9/2022 Red Sox W 5-2 Home 6/10/2022 Mets L 7-3 Home 6/11/2022 Mets W 11-6 Home 6/12/2022 Mets - Home 6/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/16/2022 Mariners - Away 6/17/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/6/2022 Padres W 11-5 Away 6/7/2022 Padres L 7-0 Away 6/8/2022 Padres L 13-2 Away 6/10/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 6/11/2022 Angels L 11-6 Away 6/12/2022 Angels - Away 6/14/2022 Brewers - Home 6/15/2022 Brewers - Home 6/16/2022 Brewers - Home 6/17/2022 Marlins - Home 6/18/2022 Marlins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.