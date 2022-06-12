How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets center fielder Khalil Lee (26) is greeted by left fielder Mark Canha (19) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will see Taijuan Walker on the mound for the New York Mets on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Angels vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .243 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels score the 10th-most runs in baseball (271 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Angels rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Mets lead baseball with a .264 batting average.
  • The Mets lead MLB with 312 runs scored this season.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.334) in baseball this year.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .294.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Trout ranks fifth in homers and 30th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 37 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league batters, Ohtani is 14th in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .260 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
  • Anthony Rendon has 10 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .236.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso is batting .280 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 55 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Alonso ranks second in homers and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .328. He's slugging .421 on the year.
  • Lindor ranks 45th in home runs and sixth in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Starling Marte has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.311/.437.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.312) this season while adding three home runs and 28 RBI.

Angels and Mets Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Home

6/8/2022

Red Sox

L 1-0

Home

6/9/2022

Red Sox

W 5-2

Home

6/10/2022

Mets

L 7-3

Home

6/11/2022

Mets

W 11-6

Home

6/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/16/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/6/2022

Padres

W 11-5

Away

6/7/2022

Padres

L 7-0

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

L 13-2

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

L 11-6

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

