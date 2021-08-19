How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

The Mets and Dodgers will face off in an entertaining National League matchup Thursday evening.

Coming into Thursday's MLB action, the New York Mets facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of the key games on the schedule. Both teams have been contenders in the playoff race this year, though neither are currently atop their respective divisions.

At this point, the Mets are 60-60 and 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division. They also trail the Philadelphia Phillies in the division race. On the other side of the diamond, the Dodgers are 75-46 coming into this game and are three games back of the San Francisco Giants in the NL West race.

With the race for the postseason beginning to heat up, this could end up being a very important game, especially for the Mets.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live Stream: You can stream the Mets at Dodgers game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the first game of a four-game series between the two teams. In game one, the Dodgers are undecided on who will start on the mound. The Mets, on the other hand, will start Taijuan Walker (7-7 record, 3.75 ERA) as they look for a needed win.

L.A. is currently on a six-game winning streak. The Dodgers knocked off the Mets in a three-game series and then the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series. New York is just 1-5 in its last six games and needs to turn things around quickly.

Make sure to tune into this matchup. Both teams have high-powered offenses, and this game has the potential to be extremely entertaining.

Regional restrictions may apply.