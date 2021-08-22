How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

The Dodgers will look for a four-game sweep of the Mets in their series finale on Sunday evening.

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have been competing for a spot in the MLB postseason. They have been locked into a four-game weekend series, with the Dodgers taking each of the first three games. The final scores of those matchups were 4-1, 3-2, and 4-3 respectively.

While the Dodgers have a chance to sweep the series on Sunday evening, the games have been close. New York has been competing hard, but just haven't been able to make the necessary plays to win. Avoiding a sweep would be critical to the Mets' postseason chances.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:10pm ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Heading into this game, the Mets are now seven games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Losing three straight has drastically hurt their odds of winning the division. The Philadelphia Phillies are also ahead of them by 2.5 games in the division.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, have been competing heavily with the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. They are just 1.5 games back of the Giants. This matchup is equally important as the Dodgers look to come back to win the division.

In yesterday's win, the Dodgers were led by outfielder Chris Taylor, who smacked his 18th home run of the year and drove in two runs. The Mets saw first baseman Pete Alonso hit his 28th home run of the year and drive in two runs as well in the loss.

The Dodgers are set to start David Price (4-1 record, 3.62 ERA) on the mound in the series finale. On the other side of the diamond, the Mets will start Marcus Stroman (8-12 record, 2.84 ERA). Stroman and Price are both elite pitchers and this could end up being a low-scoring and quality pitching event.

Make sure to tune in to watch these two playoff hopeful teams battle it out as the Mets look to avoid a brutal series sweep against the Dodgers.

