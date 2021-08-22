How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers will look for a four-game sweep of the Mets in their series finale on Sunday evening.
Author:

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have been competing for a spot in the MLB postseason. They have been locked into a four-game weekend series, with the Dodgers taking each of the first three games. The final scores of those matchups were 4-1, 3-2, and 4-3 respectively.

While the Dodgers have a chance to sweep the series on Sunday evening, the games have been close. New York has been competing hard, but just haven't been able to make the necessary plays to win. Avoiding a sweep would be critical to the Mets' postseason chances.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:10pm ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can stream the New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into this game, the Mets are now seven games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Losing three straight has drastically hurt their odds of winning the division. The Philadelphia Phillies are also ahead of them by 2.5 games in the division.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, have been competing heavily with the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. They are just 1.5 games back of the Giants. This matchup is equally important as the Dodgers look to come back to win the division.

In yesterday's win, the Dodgers were led by outfielder Chris Taylor, who smacked his 18th home run of the year and drove in two runs. The Mets saw first baseman Pete Alonso hit his 28th home run of the year and drive in two runs as well in the loss.

The Dodgers are set to start David Price (4-1 record, 3.62 ERA) on the mound in the series finale. On the other side of the diamond, the Mets will start Marcus Stroman (8-12 record, 2.84 ERA). Stroman and Price are both elite pitchers and this could end up being a low-scoring and quality pitching event.

Make sure to tune in to watch these two playoff hopeful teams battle it out as the Mets look to avoid a brutal series sweep against the Dodgers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
22
2021

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jim Furyk
Golf

How to Watch PGA Tour Classics Boeing Classic, Final Round

Boise State Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Boise State at Utah

NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA

How to Watch NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers David Price
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

Sean Hjelle
Other

How to Watch Rainiers at River Cats

New York Giants Saquon Barkley
NFL

How to Watch Giants at Browns

Nebraska Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Nebraska at Missouri

Washington Spirit
Soccer

How to Watch Pride at Spirit in the NWSL

Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB

How to Watch Padres vs. Phillies

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy