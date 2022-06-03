How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets square off against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank fourth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
  • The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (274 total, 5.5 per game).
  • The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets rank first in the majors with a .267 team batting average.
  • The Mets have scored the second-most runs in the league this season with 271.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.339) in baseball this year.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Betts paces the Dodgers with 16 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .306.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Betts' home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 11th.
  • Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while batting .295.
  • Of all major league hitters, Freeman is 127th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has collected a team-high 42 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has 15 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .228.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs (13) and runs batted in (47) this season while batting .284.
  • Alonso's home run total places him fourth in the big leagues, and he ranks second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .442 on the year.
  • Lindor is currently 37th in home runs and third in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jeff McNeil's batting average of .318 leads all New York hitters this season.
  • Starling Marte has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .444 on the year.

Dodgers and Mets Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-1

Away

5/30/2022

Pirates

L 6-5

Home

5/31/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Home

6/1/2022

Pirates

L 8-4

Home

6/2/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/3/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/4/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/7/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

W 13-5

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

W 10-0

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/6/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_18410012
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

By Phil Watson13 minutes ago
queen-elizabeth-ii-gettyimages-904669426
entertainment

How to Watch Her Majesty: The Queen Special

By Kristofer Habbas13 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Feb 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Harris English hits from the rough of the second hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Golf

Harris English at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) pumps his fist next to Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after a double during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Mlb Atlanta Braves At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) pumps his fist next to Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after a double during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Mlb Atlanta Braves At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Doug Ghim lines up a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Doug Ghim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy