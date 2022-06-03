How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets square off against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Dodgers rank fourth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (274 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Mets rank first in the majors with a .267 team batting average.
- The Mets have scored the second-most runs in the league this season with 271.
- The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.339) in baseball this year.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts paces the Dodgers with 16 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .306.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Betts' home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 11th.
- Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while batting .295.
- Of all major league hitters, Freeman is 127th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has collected a team-high 42 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner has 15 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .228.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso leads New York in home runs (13) and runs batted in (47) this season while batting .284.
- Alonso's home run total places him fourth in the big leagues, and he ranks second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .442 on the year.
- Lindor is currently 37th in home runs and third in RBI in the big leagues.
- Jeff McNeil's batting average of .318 leads all New York hitters this season.
- Starling Marte has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .444 on the year.
Dodgers and Mets Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-1
Away
5/30/2022
Pirates
L 6-5
Home
5/31/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
L 8-4
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/3/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Phillies
W 8-2
Home
5/29/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
W 13-5
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
W 10-0
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
